Bubble risk remains
Bitcoin soaring: Trump must now deliver
Donald Trump's landslide victory in the US elections has triggered a new crypto boom. Bitcoin exceeds the 81,000 US dollar mark for the first time. Anyone who has invested since the beginning of the year has already made incredible profits.
The market is thus reacting to Donald Trump's clear victory in the US presidential election and the election of crypto-friendly candidates to the US Congress, which reinforced expectations of an easing of the regulatory environment. The world's best-known cryptocurrency has more than doubled since its low for the year of USD 38,505 on January 23.
Bitcoin most recently traded at USD 80,829 after briefly rising to USD 81,464 in Asian trading. Other cryptocurrencies also benefited from the positive sentiment. Ether, for example, rose above the USD 3,200 mark for the first time in more than three months.
Trump had announced his intention to make the US the "crypto center of the planet". At a major Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Trump promised to leave the crypto market largely unregulated and to provide cheap electricity for calculating new Bitcoin coins ("mining").
What is Trump's word worth?
"It is the prospect of further global falls in capital market interest rates and the prospect of a crypto-friendly Washington that are keeping the appetite for risk alive," said analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research recently.
However, it is doubtful whether Trump's promises will actually be implemented. "The bar is already extremely high and the potential for disappointment in this context is pronounced." Trump had made very negative comments about Bitcoin during his first presidency.
