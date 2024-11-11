A jewel of the armed forces
A visitor center is to turn the well-known Allentsteig military training area into a jewel for visitors and play to its hidden strengths. The interest in the history and untouched natural landscape of the almost 16,000 hectare site is huge. This also pleases the region, with which it is now working even more closely.
The excitement and drama were huge when Adolf Hitler drove 42 villages near Allentsteig from their homes before the Second World War to create what is now Austria's largest military training area (TÜPl). During this war, there was a prison camp for French officers, who even founded a camp university. Allentsteig was also the site of a large military cemetery, where around 3500 fallen soldiers were brought together and buried.
Guided tours almost always fully booked
The military training area in the Waldviertel has been a real magnet for visitors for years now, with guided tours always being booked out quickly. Due to the fact that the area can only be farmed on the outskirts, a very special and untouched natural landscape has formed there, which is already a nature reserve.
A rough diamond through nature and history
"The best nature conservation is military use. This is because shelling is gentler than other agricultural or forestry use," says TÜPl commander Herbert Gaugusch, explaining the exquisite and rare flora and fauna on the almost 16,000 hectare site.
In order to salvage this natural jewel, which is steeped in history, new paths are now being taken and a visitor center is to be created together with the region. "This will enable us to involve local people more closely and become more transparent. A step towards more openness and comprehensibility," emphasized Minister of Defence Klaudia Tanner at the signing of the letter of intent for the joint center with the small region "Heart of the Waldviertel".
Expert group to be formed
A group of experts from the Army History Museum, the tourism destination, the small region and the TÜPl is to be formed this year, which should deliver initial results by the middle of next year. "Don't isolate, but integrate" is the credo.
