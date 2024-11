“Risk for new projects is still too high”

"Krone" : If you meet two board members in the Austrian real estate sector who are not pessimistic, it must be the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft. Its business model, owning and managing public buildings, knows no real estate crisis.

Christine Dornaus: It is true that being responsible for the real estate of the Republic of Austria is a very fulfilling task. Nevertheless, we are definitely feeling the effects of the real estate crisis. But it is fair to say that with an equity ratio of more than 55 percent, we are very solidly financed.