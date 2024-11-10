What a comeback
Kate twice in a row! She’s really back!
She really is back! For the first time since the end of her chemotherapy, Princess Kate (42) appeared at two important royal occasions - and amazed everyone with her elegance!
Wearing a black coat dress by designer Catherine Walker, adorned with a precious velvet bow, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William (42) stepped out in public on Sunday to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the world wars.
After exchanging a warm smile and a few words with sister-in-law Sophie, Kate stood visibly moved as the Westminster bell rang at 11am to mark the two-minute silence - a touching moment.
War memorial in the government quarter
At the Cenotaph, the central war memorial in London's government district, King Charles III (75), who is himself battling cancer, presided over the solemn ceremony.
He was joined by William and Princess Anne (74), who laid wreaths, while Kate and Duchess Sophie watched from the balcony of a government building.
A great bond
The friendly relationship between Kate and Duchess Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, was particularly evident after the appearance.
As she left, Sophie placed her hand on Princess Kate's back. A gesture of encouragement, it seems, which shows that Kate is back, under her own steam and with the loving support of the Royal Family.
Queen Camilla was not present. The 77-year-old had to cancel at short notice. She wanted to continue recovering from a respiratory infection on the advice of her doctors, as the palace announced the day before. However, a palace spokesperson emphasized that there was no cause for concern.
Kate at the ceremony in the Royal Albert Hall
Kate had already appeared alongside William the previous evening at a Royal British Legion ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, where the heirs to the throne were seen more intimate than ever before.
A body language expert told the Daily Mail: "William and Kate just can't keep their hands off each other." The heir to the throne's tender gestures in particular spoke volumes: He repeatedly put his arm protectively around Kate's waist and back. A loving expression of his relief that she is finally healthy again. Just in time for Christmas, when every worry weighs threefold.
"Toughest year"
Just a few days ago, the Prince of Wales revealed for the first time his feelings from the past twelve months, during which first his father and then his wife were diagnosed with cancer. "It's probably been the hardest year of my life," he said.
Following a serious operation in January, Kate was diagnosed with cancer cells that were to be destroyed with months of chemotherapy. The princess was able to finish the treatment in September, but emphasized in a video message that her goal from now on was to stay healthy and not overdo it. King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February. His treatment has not yet been completed.
Poppy Appeal
The Royal British Legion, which supports veterans and surviving dependants of fallen soldiers, raises money every year to commemorate the Great War in November with the Poppy Appeal, an appeal to make a small paper poppy in solidarity with the fallen.
The Service of Remembrance is held on the Sunday closest to November 11, the anniversary of the armistice in the First World War, and is a firm fixture in the royal calendar.
