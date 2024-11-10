Prices in Tyrol
Put to the test: How much should a schnitzel cost?
A schnitzel please - meal time! The "Tiroler Krone" calculated the average price for the whole of Tyrol and the nine districts. The difference of eight euros between the individual prices is particularly striking. Where is the pain threshold?
Just like the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the Salzburg Mozartkugeln, it is part of Austrian culture - the schnitzel. The "Krone" took a look at the price of a pork schnitzel - with a side dish.
And this is how we proceeded: We looked for three inns in each of the nine districts and scoured the menu. This allowed us to calculate the average price in each district and for the whole of Tyrol.
Prices range between 12.50 and 20.90 euros
The result: if you go to a restaurant, you can expect to pay around 17 euros. A look at the districts shows that the schnitzel is still cheapest in Kufstein at an average of 14.80 euros. Visitors to pubs in the Kitzbühel district (18.75 euros) and in Innsbruck have to dig deepest into their pockets. The average price there is 18.60 euros.
A quick look at the "outliers": The "Krone" found the cheapest pork schnitzel in the districts of Reutte and Innsbruck-Land at 12.50 euros each. However, we also discovered the most expensive in Reutte. One landlord there charges a hefty 20.90 euros for it.
"We've had to act in the last two years"
The "Krone" asked Alois Rainer, himself a landlord in the Zillertal and chairman of the tourism and leisure industry division of the Chamber of Commerce, about these figures. He says that "at around 17 euros, a schnitzel is not overly expensive. If you consider the expensive basket of goods and the exorbitant electricity and gas costs, this should come as no surprise.
In addition, staff wages have risen significantly. "All those years before, there were no price adjustments. In the past two years, the landlords have had to act, because they also have to manage."
Not every business has the same costs.
Alois Rainer
Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung
Rainer explains the eight euro difference for the schnitzel as follows: "Not every business has the same costs. And some landlords focus on one dish that they offer quite cheaply, but the others are then more expensive."
Demands on politicians
The chairman cannot say where the pain threshold for the schnitzel price lies. "Unfortunately, everything is getting more and more expensive." Finally, Rainer calls on politicians "to reduce bureaucracy and simplify regulations. Then we can also calculate prices more easily".
