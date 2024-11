Successful CL dress rehearsal for SKN women

Altach only draw

The season is not going according to plan for fifth-placed SCR Altach. The team from Vorarlberg were held to a goalless draw at seventh-placed FC Bergheim. There had already been personnel consequences beforehand. Due to differences of opinion regarding the sporting direction, the cooperation with coach Bernhard Summer was terminated by mutual agreement, as the club announced. The 44-year-old Swiss assistant coach Jakob Jakob already took over on an interim basis on Saturday and will continue to do so until the winter break.