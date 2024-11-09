In speed races
Much criticism – but airbags will be mandatory in future!
Much criticized in advance, limited mobility, too heavy, too uncomfortable, but the airbag will be mandatory in the Ski World Cup in future - this was officially announced by the FIS on Friday.
The new regulation will apply to women and men from this season, which began in Sölden at the end of October and whose first speed races will take place in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December.
"For the FIS, the safety of athletes comes first and is non-negotiable," says FIS Secretary General Michel Vion. "The introduction of airbags is part of a broader approach that takes into account all factors that can minimize the risk of serious injury: From knowledge of the weather conditions, to the layout of the course, to equipment such as cut-resistant underwear and smart bindings. We will take every measure that is proven to help protect the health and well-being of athletes."
A matter of habit
While many already rely on the additional protection (including Marco Odermatt), others doubt the benefits and feel restricted when riding. "I'm an athlete who likes to be able to move. Especially at the beginning, the airbag restricted my freedom of movement," said ÖSV star Vincent Kriechmayr recently at the World Cup opener in Sölden. However, he is now happy with the fit of the airbag, which no longer covers the shoulder area, among other things: "There's more freedom of movement." It's probably a matter of getting used to it.
However, the FIS grants exceptions "if the airbag is not suitable for the athlete and the freedom of movement is unsafely restricted as a result".
A group of FIS experts had previously recognized that the airbag protects against bruising of the upper body. Protectors have been worn for years to protect against back injuries and have proven their worth.
What happens in the event of false deployment? Kriechmayr: "..., then you're gone"
And what happens if the airbags deploy incorrectly? They are rare, but you can't rule them out completely. In the case of ÖSV athlete Stefan Babinsky, the airbag was triggered during training when he closed his ski boots, Kriechmayr explains. "If that happens to you at the start, you can't start in your interval, then you're gone. The airbag must always be activated," notes the Upper Austrian. The current version of the FIS World Cup rules does not yet contain any information on this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.