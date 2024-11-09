Much criticism – but airbags will be mandatory in future!

What happens in the event of false deployment? Kriechmayr: "..., then you're gone"

And what happens if the airbags deploy incorrectly? They are rare, but you can't rule them out completely. In the case of ÖSV athlete Stefan Babinsky, the airbag was triggered during training when he closed his ski boots, Kriechmayr explains. "If that happens to you at the start, you can't start in your interval, then you're gone. The airbag must always be activated," notes the Upper Austrian. The current version of the FIS World Cup rules does not yet contain any information on this.