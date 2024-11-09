Vorteilswelt
Israel against Hamas:

Qatar withdraws as Gaza mediator

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 17:07

According to insiders, Qatar is withdrawing as mediator from the negotiations between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The Qataris had "informed both the Israelis and Hamas that they cannot continue to mediate as long as there is a refusal to negotiate an agreement in good faith", according to diplomatic circles on Saturday.

"As a result, the Hamas office no longer has a raison d'être," they added, without giving further details on whether the office in Doha would be closed.

No recent progress in negotiations
Previously, it became public that Qatar had reportedly asked a representative of the terrorist organization Hamas to leave the Gulf emirate. The call was made around ten days ago at the urgent request of the USA, as reported by the Times of Israel and the Financial Times, among others, citing informed sources.

Like the USA and Egypt, Qatar is mediating in the talks on ending the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, which do not negotiate directly with each other as a matter of principle. The efforts have not made decisive progress for months.

