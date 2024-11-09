For Blau-Weiß Linz
This Salzburg wall stands up to the Bulls
For runners-up Red Bull Salzburg, the action continues on Sunday against Blau-Weiß Linz. There are five "Stierwoscha" active there, facing off against the Bulls and hoping for a surprise. For Simon Seidl's relatives, however, a "triple burden" awaits on Sunday.
"Salzburgers are real hackers" - with a wink, that's a bit of a motto at Blau-Weiß Linz. At least that's what sports director Christoph Schösswendter, a Pinzgau native, once said. This season, the team from the steel city is once again relying on plenty of Salzburg power. Five heads make up the armada that will fly the state's flag on the Danube and face the Bulls on Sunday (14:30): Simon Seidl, Alexander Briedl, captain Fabio Strauss, Thomas Goiginger and Lukas Ibertsberger. In addition, Soumaïla Diabaté, who is on loan, is also in the ranks of Gerald Scheiblehner's team.
When asked about the Salzburg quintet, midfielder Seidl waves it off with a grin. "We're not a separate group in the team, we're all mixed together. I get on well with everyone."
Ibertsberger and Briedl used to play against each other, Goiginger (31) and Strauss (30) are from a different generation with a few more years under their belts. The Kuchler himself is a regular and has two goals and two assists so far this year. "I can be satisfied with that. But you always want more," says the 22-year-old. That doesn't just apply to him, but to the whole club.
"A triple burden"
Things have not gone according to plan for Linz in recent weeks and they are now only eighth in the table. The plan against the Bulls? "We want to step on the gas, show our true colours and strike again," emphasizes Seidl, who expects to see familiar faces in the stands.
Mom, aunt and uncle as well as some friends will be in the stadium. "There are always lots of people watching. But my relatives have a triple load," laughs the offensive man. Need an example? On Sunday, Simon will be joined by his brothers Matthias (with Rapid in Klagenfurt) and Manuel. The latter will be hosting Reichenau with Kuchl in the Westliga. Dad Christian is section manager at Tennengauer.
