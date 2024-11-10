Vorteilswelt
People of the heart campaign

Gala at the Landhaus: a touching celebration of hearts

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 06:01

More than 800,000 people are active volunteers in Lower Austria. The "Krone" now brought particularly courageous individuals, associations and communities in front of the curtain.

0 Kommentare

Emotional moments, goosebumps and even furtive tears: on Friday evening, the "Krone" honored people of the heart for the fourth time with its partner "Freiwilligencenter NÖ" in the Landhaus St. Pölten. "There are more and more people of the heart with ever more beautiful and touching stories," explained patron and "Krone" publisher CR Dr. Christoph Dichand.

Magical duo: Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass have supported the Krone's "Herzensmensch" campaign from the very beginning. Naturally, they were also present at the big gala in St. Pölten on Friday. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Patron Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, commented: "Thank you that we feel so much warmth of heart in Lower Austria. Thank you that there are so many people of the heart. The 'Krone' has made it its mission to focus on these people of the heart - thank you for that too!"

Stefan Szing came with his daughters to the Herzensmensch award ceremony. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and "Krone-NÖ" manager Lukas Lusetzky congratulated him. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
"Joe" Kronister is hard at work in Pöggstall: For example, when it comes to building a new children's clubhouse. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Erich Zimmermann drives the ambulance almost every day. He has already completed more than 35,000 patient transports. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Turtles are close to Markus Putzgruber's heart: at his sanctuary, he lovingly cares for more than 850 "armored reptiles". (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Just because someone is not able to walk well, they shouldn't have to do without anything, says Wilfried Mayer from the Seniorentreff. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Impressive: Karin Opelka is a passionate mother of seven, occupational therapist and breastfeeding consultant. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Egon Englisch looks after older people in particular. Karl Wilfing, President of the Provincial Parliament, also congratulated the man from Poysdorf. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Winner of the Herzensmensch award Birgit Berger with daughter Julia. Birgit Berger's mother Erna Hofbauer (right) was also present at the party. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Klaus Hofmann donates his time to act as a mentor and contact person for young people without a caregiver. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Lifesaver Kenan Cenanovic from St. Pölten with "Krone" presenter Jana Pasching and musician Natalie Holzner. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

"We have been honoring people of the heart for four years. Volunteers who are there for others 24 hours a day, seven days a week - whenever and wherever they are needed," says "Krone-NÖ" manager Lukas Lusetzky, explaining the background to the campaign. Together with Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province, Martin Lammerhuber (Kulturregion Niederösterreich) and singer Natalie Holzner, he then presented awards to the ten winners in the "Individuals" category.

Birgit Berger from the district of Gmünd, who looks after children with Rett syndrome, commented on the gala hosted by Jana Pasching: "It's very exciting, I can't believe I'm experiencing this." Lifesaver Kenan Cenanovic from St. Pölten commented on his feelings: "It feels great. I'm happy to be here today. The prize will of course take pride of place in my display case."

The club ranking, in which a record number of votes were recorded this year, went to Pfötchenhilfe Mistelbach. Herzensmensch jury member and animal expert Maggi Entenfellner congratulated: "We are proud of each and every one of them. A Herzensmensch helps without asking - even in animal welfare. Without them, this help would not exist."

Viehdorf in the Mostviertel region took first place in the "most association-friendly communities" category. "Krone" and Mediaprint Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini, Provincial Parliament President Karl Wilfing and pop star Marc Pircher warmly congratulated Mayor Markus Burgstaller.

Viehdorf took first place in the "most club-friendly municipality" category. "Krone" publisher Dr. Christoph Dichand, "Krone" and Mediaprint managing director Gerhard Valeskini and provincial parliament president Karl Wilfing presented the trophies. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)

The world-famous magic couple Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, both part of the Herzensmensch jury, summed it up at the end: "We've been involved since the beginning. And the topic is particularly important to us. When you do something good, so much comes back. There's nothing better than putting a smile on people's faces. It's nice to see and feel the charity, because that's anything but a given."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
