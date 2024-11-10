People of the heart campaign
Gala at the Landhaus: a touching celebration of hearts
More than 800,000 people are active volunteers in Lower Austria. The "Krone" now brought particularly courageous individuals, associations and communities in front of the curtain.
Emotional moments, goosebumps and even furtive tears: on Friday evening, the "Krone" honored people of the heart for the fourth time with its partner "Freiwilligencenter NÖ" in the Landhaus St. Pölten. "There are more and more people of the heart with ever more beautiful and touching stories," explained patron and "Krone" publisher CR Dr. Christoph Dichand.
Patron Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, commented: "Thank you that we feel so much warmth of heart in Lower Austria. Thank you that there are so many people of the heart. The 'Krone' has made it its mission to focus on these people of the heart - thank you for that too!"
"We have been honoring people of the heart for four years. Volunteers who are there for others 24 hours a day, seven days a week - whenever and wherever they are needed," says "Krone-NÖ" manager Lukas Lusetzky, explaining the background to the campaign. Together with Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province, Martin Lammerhuber (Kulturregion Niederösterreich) and singer Natalie Holzner, he then presented awards to the ten winners in the "Individuals" category.
Birgit Berger from the district of Gmünd, who looks after children with Rett syndrome, commented on the gala hosted by Jana Pasching: "It's very exciting, I can't believe I'm experiencing this." Lifesaver Kenan Cenanovic from St. Pölten commented on his feelings: "It feels great. I'm happy to be here today. The prize will of course take pride of place in my display case."
The club ranking, in which a record number of votes were recorded this year, went to Pfötchenhilfe Mistelbach. Herzensmensch jury member and animal expert Maggi Entenfellner congratulated: "We are proud of each and every one of them. A Herzensmensch helps without asking - even in animal welfare. Without them, this help would not exist."
Viehdorf in the Mostviertel region took first place in the "most association-friendly communities" category. "Krone" and Mediaprint Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini, Provincial Parliament President Karl Wilfing and pop star Marc Pircher warmly congratulated Mayor Markus Burgstaller.
The world-famous magic couple Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, both part of the Herzensmensch jury, summed it up at the end: "We've been involved since the beginning. And the topic is particularly important to us. When you do something good, so much comes back. There's nothing better than putting a smile on people's faces. It's nice to see and feel the charity, because that's anything but a given."
