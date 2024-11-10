Gala at the Landhaus: a touching celebration of hearts

"We have been honoring people of the heart for four years. Volunteers who are there for others 24 hours a day, seven days a week - whenever and wherever they are needed," says "Krone-NÖ" manager Lukas Lusetzky, explaining the background to the campaign. Together with Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province, Martin Lammerhuber (Kulturregion Niederösterreich) and singer Natalie Holzner, he then presented awards to the ten winners in the "Individuals" category.