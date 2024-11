Alan Shearer’s daughter marries a rugby player

Team player and ex-team player

In a way, it's a marriage within the world of sport. Joe Marchant is a well-known rugby player, currently also an England team player. He is marrying the daughter of one of the greatest strikers in English history. In soccer, mind you. Alan Seharer is considered a giant legend. With 260 goals, he is still the record Premier League goalscorer in the English Premier League. He preferably scored for Newcastle United, where he spent his active heyday from 1996 to 2006. He scored 30 times in 63 games for England's national team. In 1996, he reached the semi-finals of the European Championship with the Three Lions. There he was eliminated on penalties against the eventual European champions Germany - although Shearer had already put England 1:0 ahead in the third minute.