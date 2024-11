Players shaken: Coach goes berserk

The 33rd minute of Triestina's home game against Giana Erminio: Krolli, a Latvian striker for the home team, was shown a straight red and sent off. With his head hanging down, he trudges towards the dressing room, visibly angry. Just before he enters the tunnel towards the dressing room, he takes another quick turn. His coach has obviously called him. And he, Coach Clotet, is completely beside himself. He literally grabs his already crestfallen player by the "tie", yanks and pulls on it like crazy and shakes the professional for seconds. He seems completely perplexed, even lethargic, and simply walks on. At least coach Clotet is rid of a frustration - for a short time.