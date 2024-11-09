Within a few days
Shock in Vienna: Who abandons newborn puppies?
Within just a few days, two young mother dogs and their newborn puppies were abandoned in the capital and cruelly left to their fate. These emergencies are heartbreaking for TierQuarTier Vienna. What is particularly sad is that this is not an isolated case. "The accumulation of such cases pushes us to our limits," admits operations manager Thomas Benda.
The first heartbreaking discovery was in Vienna-Margareten. A mother dachshund was found there at the end of October with her five helpless puppies, abandoned in a dog zone. A passer-by with a heart noticed the four-legged friends and immediately alerted animal rescue to bring the little family to safety.
Family being cared for at the shelter
Just a few days later - the next dramatic case: in Vienna's Donaustadt district, an unknown person left a mother dog and her eight puppies at a police station. They too are now being nursed back to health at TierQuarTier Vienna.
"These acts are not only heartless and punishable by law, but also show a worrying level of irresponsibility," emphasizes Benda. "We are doing everything we can to offer these dog families protection, but the accumulation of such cases is pushing us to our limits."
Betriebsleiter Thomas Benda
Overburdened with animal husbandry
Time and again, four-legged friends are abandoned throughout Austria and left to their fate. Many people acquire pets without sufficient thought, often on emotional impulse or as gifts. These ill-considered decisions often lead to people being overwhelmed by the demands of pet ownership. But inflation and rising veterinary costs also put many owners under pressure.
Caring for puppies is particularly demanding and ties up valuable resources. Every newborn needs intensive care and attention to give it a good start in life. The increasing number of such cases in such a short space of time puts a considerable strain on the TierQuarTier team. The animal shelter appeals to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving pets.
Please help:
If you recognize an abandoned animal, please report it to the City of Vienna's lost property service for pets on 01/4000 80 60.
Holding perpetrators accountable
The City of Vienna's Veterinary Office is also doing everything it can to find out who abandoned the animals. Ruth Jily, Head of the Veterinary Office, warns: "Anyone who simply leaves a mother animal with puppies to fend for itself must be held accountable."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
