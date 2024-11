Shiffrin: What a proof of love for Kilde!

"I still have to adjust to getting the right intensity on the skis. I tried to take risks, but maybe I did it the wrong way," said Shiffrin, who now has 97 World Cup victories, after the race. She still has a little time to make adjustments. Next week is the slalom in Levi. With top favorite Mikaela Shiffrin. Who will probably get in the mood for the race with a bit of music.