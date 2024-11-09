Bundesliga in the ticker
Hartberg v Sturm Graz – LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 13 in Austria's Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg host champions Sturm Graz in the Styrian derby. The game kicks off at 5pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the ticker for the game:
League leaders Sturm Graz travel to Hartberg in the 13th round of the Bundesliga for a Styrian derby on Saturday. TSV have only lost one of their last eleven competitive matches and are motivated to give the favorites from the provincial capital a run for their money. However, Sturm are the best away team in the league and have been unbeaten in duels with the team from Eastern Styria for a long time.
In the previous week, Hartberg drew 1-1 at LASK, before which the light blue team won against Blau-Weiß Linz. It was the fourth league win in the tenure of coach Manfred Schmid, which began at the end of September. A whopping 13 of Hartberg's 16 points this season have come under him. Only the defeat at SK Rapid in the 10th round somewhat tarnishes Schmid's record.
"The last few results were top," said Schmid. "Nevertheless, I know that we can still do a lot better as a team. If we bring the same passion to the pitch as in the last few games, we'll be a really difficult opponent for Sturm Graz too."
After the bitter Champions League defeat in Dortmund (0:1), Sturm will be looking for another sense of achievement before the international break gives the non-national players from Graz a welcome break. "Dealing with the frustration wasn't so difficult this time because we came close to our best performance against Dortmund on Tuesday, but we were only close," recapped head coach Christian Ilzer.
"But now we have to focus on the Bundesliga at home again - the switch from Signal Iduna Park to Hartberg's Profertil Arena is part of the mental preparation for this Styrian duel," he continued. The last seven games in 21 days had left their mark. There are some professionals "with minor and more serious injuries from the game in Dortmund who I don't yet know whether they will be available tomorrow". The squad will only be decided on Saturday morning after activating, explained Ilzer.
Record speaks for Sturm
The recent history of the Styrian duel clearly speaks in Sturm's favor, as Hartberg last won a derby more than three years ago. On October 3, 2021, the East Styrians won 3:2 at home, and the Graz side have dominated ever since. In the Bundesliga, SK Sturm are unbeaten in eight matches against Hartberg. Most recently, the Blacks prevailed 2-0 at home on August 11.
Incidentally, TSV have more Styria in them: The regular personnel that Schmid has fielded recently includes five Styrians, while at Sturm only Niklas Geyrhofer and Leon Grgic stand out with their roots in Styria. Sturm, on the other hand, have a Styrian on the touchline in Ilzer. At Hartberg, on the other hand, a true Viennese sets the pace in the person of Schmid.
