Failure of the authorities? IS supporter (17) “had cell phone”

Received cell phone and laptop from authorities

Apparently, the people in charge there also tend to be forgetful. The teenager received a gift for his previous glorious deeds: "Unfortunately, he had access to a cell phone," commented David Jodlbauer, the teenager's legal representative, on the latest developments. The fact that the 17-year-old also had access to the internet and could possibly become radicalized again was also ignored. He is also said to have had a laptop. He is likely to have used these means to continue propaganda for the IS and spread corresponding content.