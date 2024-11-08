Despite terror verdict
Failure of the authorities? IS supporter (17) “had cell phone”
The 17-year-old boy, who has already been convicted once for radical Islamist postings, was arrested again on Friday. As part of a deradicalization programme, he apparently had access to a laptop and "unfortunately also to a cell phone", his legal representative commented on the suspect's actions. Numerous signs pointed to a repeat offense - did the authorities fail here?
"IS (Islamic State, editor's note) is completely wrong," the 17-year-old terror suspect ruefully declared at his trial for terrorist organization in April 2023. His plan: to stab passers-by at Vienna Central Station with a combat knife in the name of IS.
Deradicalization failed
Fortunately, the attack never happened - the boy must have lost his courage and was arrested by the special unit WEGA shortly afterwards. The now 17-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison, eight months of which were unconditional.
The remorse he showed at the trial was probably just lip service - and raises questions. The latest investigations into the case surrounding the terror suspect clearly show that the young man has now been arrested again precisely because of his conviction - for disseminating IS propaganda material.
IS lettering and symbols in cell
Prior to this, there were several signs of his repeat offence, which may have escaped the attention of those responsible for the deradicalization programme and the judicial officers. During a search of the 17-year-old's cell in Vienna-Josefstadt prison in March, IS lettering and symbols were discovered. He had scrawled the IS creed on his mattress and the slatted frame.
This apparently had no consequences for the IS sympathizer. The question of "why" remains unanswered. It is more likely that he received a reward for this, as the terror suspect was allowed to move into a shared flat - which is responsible for the rehabilitation of young people.
Received cell phone and laptop from authorities
Apparently, the people in charge there also tend to be forgetful. The teenager received a gift for his previous glorious deeds: "Unfortunately, he had access to a cell phone," commented David Jodlbauer, the teenager's legal representative, on the latest developments. The fact that the 17-year-old also had access to the internet and could possibly become radicalized again was also ignored. He is also said to have had a laptop. He is likely to have used these means to continue propaganda for the IS and spread corresponding content.
Last Wednesday, he disappeared from the shared flat and was reported missing. Officers from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) are said to have "recaptured" him. According to a psychiatric report, the 17-year-old has an intelligence quotient of 94 and a linguistic deficiency. In the expert's opinion, however, he was still sane.
