Emotional video
Pietro Lombardi confirms his departure from “DSDS”
So now it's final: Pietro Lombardi is no longer on the jury of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". In an emotional video on Friday, the singer confirmed his departure from the popular casting show.
The rumors have come true: Pietro Lombardi will no longer be part of the "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" jury. The former "DSDS" winner confirmed this himself in a video clip on Instagram.
"Thank you for a great journey"
His inbox is full, the singer explained in the clip. The question everyone is asking him is: "Pietro, what about 'DSDS'?" So much has been written about him and Bushido. "But you know what's even more important than Pietro and even more important than Bushido? Saying thank you."
Because the show has always been like a family to him, Lombardi emphasized. "'DSDS' was never a job for me, honestly. I put my heart and soul into it, I've always been loyal and that's why it's my duty, and I do it from the heart, to say thank you. Thank you RTL, thank you 'DSDS', thank you also to Dieter, because I was proud to have been a part of it."
Visibly moved, Lombardi added: "Thank you for a great journey, 'DSDS'."
Criticism of RTL
In 2011, Pietro Lombardi won "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" at the age of just 18. In 2019 and 2020, he finally sat behind the jury panel. Dieter Bohlen brought him back for the anniversary season in 2023. Now Lombardi will once again take his place next to the pop titan in the live final on November 9.
However, Lombardi also criticized RTL in his clip, saying that he was "a little disappointed by the way they dealt with me at that moment". "I would have wished differently, but I never hold that against my family either. That's why everything is fine."
Pietro has "lots of plans"
The four finalists who will compete for victory in the big live show on Saturday are now the most important thing. "On that day, Pietro Lombardi doesn't give a shit, and Bushido doesn't give a shit either, because the focus is on the candidates." They had worked their socks off over the last few months to get to the final, he added. "So please let's celebrate the four of them," Lombardi appealed to his fans.
Even though he will be on "DSDS" for the last time on Saturday, he will not disappear from the scene, Lombardi promised his fans in conclusion. "We have a lot of plans, and not just since yesterday. I have big plans for you. So all the musicians out there can rejoice. This is far from over."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
