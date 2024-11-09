GAK vs WSG Tirol – LIVE from 5pm

Here in the live ticker:
It should finally work out in the 13th attempt: Promoted GAK are aiming for their first win of the season in the Bundesliga at home against WSG Tirol on Saturday (5pm). Under new coach Rene Poms, the team from Graz are hoping for a redeeming liberation, and the surprising point wins against Rapid and most recently in Salzburg have given the bottom team confidence. WSG travel to Styria with a tailwind after their home win against Altach (1:0).
For Poms, however, the omens do not change after the goalless draw at the former serial champions. "Basically, I don't attach too much importance to who the opponent is. It's quite clear to us what we have to do. It makes no difference whether the opponent is Salzburg, Rapid or Tirol," said the GAK coach.
They scored a point against Salzburg and Rapid, as well as in the first away duel with WSG (0:0). A three-pointer against the Tyroleans would bring GAK closer to their direct rivals in the basement of the table. Tenth-placed WSG have six points more to their name, while penultimate-placed Altach are three points ahead.
"I hope we finally get three points on Saturday," said GAK defender Milos Jovicic. The six draws and six defeats so far have often not been enough. Even in Salzburg, more would have been possible thanks to a longer spell of superior numbers. But: "It gave us a lot of confidence that we kept a clean sheet. It was almost enough against Rapid as well," added Jovicic, referring to the 1:1 home draw against the Viennese side with the goal conceded in the 93rd minute.
Poms is satisfied with the development of his squad after the first few games. "I see a team that is absolutely willing and that wants to implement the plan I've set. Of course we want to get the three points against Tirol, but I'm not making everything dependent on one game," emphasized the 49-year-old. His opposite number, Philipp Semlic, is also a Styrian and has a similar view. "No championship has been decided yet and that's also the case in the next game. We have to look to lay the foundations for the phase when it's all to play for," emphasized the WSG coach.
The draw in the first leg was not taken into account in the analysis. "They are two different teams, we have developed, GAK had a change of coach, so that was no longer an issue," said Semlic. As a Graz resident by choice, he knows the charisma of GAK. "With their budgetary situation, they shouldn't be last. But they are currently on the way to regaining stability," warned the 41-year-old.
The latest results have shown that. His team, in which David Gugganig, Lukas Hinterseer and Osarenren Okungbowa are still missing through injury, ended a run of three competitive defeats with a "nice win" against Altach. "That gave us a lot of confidence. We picked up an important three points and want to confirm this against GAK," said defensive player Lennart Czyborra.
