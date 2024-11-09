GAK vs WSG Tirol – LIVE from 5pm

Poms is satisfied with the development of his squad after the first few games. "I see a team that is absolutely willing and that wants to implement the plan I've set. Of course we want to get the three points against Tirol, but I'm not making everything dependent on one game," emphasized the 49-year-old. His opposite number, Philipp Semlic, is also a Styrian and has a similar view. "No championship has been decided yet and that's also the case in the next game. We have to look to lay the foundations for the phase when it's all to play for," emphasized the WSG coach.