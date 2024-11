Sinner ahead of the finals: “It was very tough for me!”

The world number one and last year's finalist starts his first group match on Sunday against Finals debutant Alex de Minaur (AUS) and will also face former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev (RUS) and this year's New York finalist Taylor Fritz. Both Sinner and the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz have each won two major tournaments this year and have thus finally taken over the guard. Olympic champion Novak Djokovic, the last of the "big three", has withdrawn despite having qualified for the Masters.