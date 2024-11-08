Lead hospital: this is what the explosive secret report says

As reported, this week the Styrian Court of Audit provided government and opposition parties with the brand-new project control report on the Liezen flagship hospital, a project worth at least 330 million euros that is to be completed by 2027. After an initial review of the secret report, the FPÖ, Neos, KPÖ and Greens sharply criticized the ÖVP and SPÖ, who want to stick to the construction. It cannot be ruled out that there will be a special state parliamentary debate on the central hospital in Stainach-Pürgg before the state elections.