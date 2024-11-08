"Krone" knows the details
Lead hospital: this is what the explosive secret report says
This Court of Audit report is explosive: just before the state elections, the Styrian auditors are dismantling the state's prestige project Leitspital Liezen, which could become a million-dollar grave. The "Krone" is in possession of the secret paper - these are the details.
As reported, this week the Styrian Court of Audit provided government and opposition parties with the brand-new project control report on the Liezen flagship hospital, a project worth at least 330 million euros that is to be completed by 2027. After an initial review of the secret report, the FPÖ, Neos, KPÖ and Greens sharply criticized the ÖVP and SPÖ, who want to stick to the construction. It cannot be ruled out that there will be a special state parliamentary debate on the central hospital in Stainach-Pürgg before the state elections.
The explosive facts
The "Krone" was leaked the secret report - here are the details:
- Total costs:
The Stainach Clinic project was submitted to the Styrian State Court of Audit for project control on July 31, 2024 with a total sum of 302.03 million euros. By resolution of the provincial parliament on September 19, 2023, a maximum amount of 330.85 million euros (price basis completion 2028) was approved for this project. However: "This sum does not include the costs for the land," the Court of Audit now points out. In addition, important accompanying projects such as the energy and media supply of the property (i.e. water and wastewater, heating and internet), a connection to the higher-level road network, stops or connections to public transport or, for example, the creation of a staff residence or kindergarten for employees were forgotten in the budgeting.
- Project organization:
The topic of official procedures was also addressed by the Court of Audit. The auditors found "that the tight deadlines led to a loss of quality in the submission of building applications". The State Court of Auditors recommends "allowing sufficient time for planning and the associated official procedures". It is also emphasized that three procedures have not even been completed yet. Conditions could lead to additional costs.
- Subsequent use for trio of hospitals:
As is well known, the new Stainach hospital is to replace the existing hospitals in Schladming, which is operated by Diakonie, and the two provincial hospitals in Bad Aussee and Rottenmann. The project documents make no mention whatsoever of the much-heralded subsequent use of these locations. The Court of Audit insists on more foresight in this regard: as the current plans for the three hospitals are to go beyond standard specialist medical care, this would mean, among other things, "a further aggravation of the already tense staffing situation in the region".
- Operational management:
As already reported, a separate management company is to be set up for the new hospital under the title "Betreibergesellschaft Leitspital Region-Liezen". Work is currently underway on a draft partnership agreement to be concluded between Kages and Diakonie. This point particularly annoyed the auditors. Reason: The burden of financing the construction (investment costs) and operation "continues to be borne entirely by the province of Styria ", while at the same time the province and Kages "relinquishmanagement and control options ". The Court of Audit therefore "strongly recommends dropping the model and fully integrating the Stainach Clinic into Kages and running it as a provincial hospital."
- Personnel:
According to the project documents, 603.39 posts will be required for the new hospital. The Court of Audit can "basically understand" this information. However, in times of an acute shortage of doctors and nurses, the experts are concerned about the recruitment of the many specialist staff: "In view of the strong demand on the labor market and the planned subsequent use concepts for the existing locations in Rottenmann, Bad Aussee and Schladming, it is questionable whether sufficient employees from all professional groups are willing to relocate their work to Stainach.... It is therefore questionable whether sufficient staff can be recruited overall to be able to operate the submitted project in the planned form."
