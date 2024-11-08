Black people targeted
Racist text messages flood the USA
Donald Trump's victory is just 48 hours old and the turning point is already showing its ugly face. Black Americans have become the target of a racist text message campaign. The senders are anonymous, but their messages are all the clearer.
The campaign covers several states - from New York to California. In the messages, black US citizens are asked to turn up at an address to board a bus. The bus would take them to a plantation where they would be selected to work as slaves.
The entry is often signed with "Trump administration" or "a Trump supporter". It has not yet been revealed who is responsible for the messages. The similar choice of words suggests that this is likely to be a coordinated action.
Victims share inflammatory messages
The FBI has since commented on the cases: "The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages that have been sent to individuals across the country and is in contact with the Department of Justice and other federal agencies regarding this matter."
On social media, victims shared messages they received. One reads: "You have been selected to become a house slave on the Abingdon plantation." This was "compulsory".
Human rights organizations are appalled. Derrick Johnson, head of the civil rights organization NAACP, said: "The unfortunate reality of electing a president who has embraced and sometimes even encouraged hate in the past is unfolding before our eyes."
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has since received several complaints. The texts had also been sent to school-age children. In a statement, he described the nationwide campaign as "appalling and unacceptable".
Tasha Dunham from Lodi, California, told the AP news agency that her 16-year-old daughter received one of the messages on Wednesday evening before her basketball practice. The teenager had been written to with her full name. "When you think about how brutal and horrible slavery was for our people, it's terrible and worrying."
