Release of data
Rudi Fußi against the SPÖ: what his lawyer is demanding
Will Rudi Fußi become the SPÖ's nail in the coffin or can he help the Red Party make a fresh start? The question is still unanswered, but the story is one chapter richer. Because Fußi is currently fighting the party with the help of a lawyer. Among other things, it is about the release of data. The "Krone" has received the letter.
Fußi is planning his candidacy for the federal party chairmanship and is challenging the current party leader Andreas Babler. The Viennese PR consultant needs 14,000 declarations of support to do so.
False declarations of support?
Fußi claims to have already collected the vast majority of these, but only party members of the SPÖ are allowed to support his candidacy in writing. A lawyer's letter is therefore now demanding the release of members' data in order to verify the authenticity of the declarations of support, as it says: "In particular because my client has been informed that forged or falsified declarations of support have been submitted."
The procedure is covered under data protection law by the data protection declaration that every member signed when joining the party. Furthermore, Fußi's legal representation wants a "disclosure of the current management, especially as my client has been informed that the federal party is already over-indebted".
Joy among the Reds probably limited
In the SPÖ, the turbulence is likely to be viewed with concern in view of the ongoing exploratory talks for the new federal government. In her letter, Fußi's lawyer began by saying: "As you have no doubt already heard with great pleasure, my client, as a long-standing party member, is applying for the position of federal party chairman." Whether the joy among the Reds is really that great is open to question ...
