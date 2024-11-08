“Certainly not throwing away our nerves”

"We are in contact"

The chairman reassures. "One or two players may not get the playing time they would like. But it's all within a normal framework," says Rettenbacher, who is unperturbed by external criticism - in the forums or on social networks. "We are in constant communication with our fans. We don't feel any pressure from outside. If we do, we do it ourselves." However, if the sporting trend does not reverse, the situation will definitely become even more tense.