What a look!
Victoria Swarovski: Megasexy appearance at the “Bambi”
Wow, what a look! Victoria Swarovski attracted everyone's attention at the "Bambi" awards on Thursday evening in her amazing dress.
The stars once again dressed up for the Bambi Awards. First and foremost Victoria Swarovski, who caused a real flurry of flashbulbs on the red carpet in Munich with an amazing look.
Wow appearance in a designer gown
The presenter had chosen a particularly stunning dress for the special evening - she was allowed to host the awards gala alongside singer Sasha.
The green gown by Roberto Cavalli not only had a long train, but also an extra-deep neckline and was also backless. The sophisticated cut also ensured that you could catch a glimpse of Swarovski's sexy legs and flat stomach.
The 31-year-old teamed her designer gown with glittering strappy high heels and very little jewelry. Her blonde mane fell in soft waves down her back.
On the red carpet, Swarovksi also revealed that she had the dress slightly altered. "I had it sewn up," she explained according to t-online.de. The reason: "I really have a problem with showing my belly button."
Pooth & Co. also dressed up
But the other celebrities were also able to shine with their looks on the red carpet. Verona Pooth arrived in a transparent gown with an XXL neckline, while Rebecca Mir looked like a real Hollywood diva in her light blue, backless gown.
Anna Ermakova, on the other hand, opted for pink, while Jasmin Wagner looked simply fantastic in her blue gown. Shirin David, who picked up a "Bambi" that evening, came in a burgundy look consisting of a glittering skirt and corsage.
Costner and Williams honored
The Bambi Gala stands for show, for superstars, for glamorous outfits and emotional performances: With pop star Robbie Williams and soccer world champion Toni Kroos, two friends met on stage - and mutual fans.
Williams received the "Bambi" for the third time after 2013 and 2016 - and thanked his German fans, who once let him into their hearts and have accompanied him through ups and downs to this day. He had his DNA tested, joked the Brit: "I'm eight percent German."
Kevin Costner, who visibly felt at home among all the stars, provided charm and Hollywood glamor. The Oscar winner raved about the beautifully dressed women, good-looking men and interesting conversations in the hall. "I won't forget this night," confessed the winner in the international acting category.
A rock star was also celebrated - Bryan Adams. He was named a legend at the "Bambi", but did not necessarily see himself in this role. "The legends for me are the children of Gaza, so thank you for this award."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.