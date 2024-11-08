Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What a look!

Victoria Swarovski: Megasexy appearance at the “Bambi”

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 08:01

Wow, what a look! Victoria Swarovski attracted everyone's attention at the "Bambi" awards on Thursday evening in her amazing dress. 

0 Kommentare

The stars once again dressed up for the Bambi Awards. First and foremost Victoria Swarovski, who caused a real flurry of flashbulbs on the red carpet in Munich with an amazing look.

Wow appearance in a designer gown
The presenter had chosen a particularly stunning dress for the special evening - she was allowed to host the awards gala alongside singer Sasha.

Victoria Swarovksi attracted everyone's attention at the Bambi Gala. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa )
Victoria Swarovksi attracted everyone's attention at the Bambi Gala.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa )

The green gown by Roberto Cavalli not only had a long train, but also an extra-deep neckline and was also backless. The sophisticated cut also ensured that you could catch a glimpse of Swarovski's sexy legs and flat stomach.

The 31-year-old teamed her designer gown with glittering strappy high heels and very little jewelry. Her blonde mane fell in soft waves down her back.

Her gown was by Roberto Cavalli. (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press)
Her gown was by Roberto Cavalli.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press)

On the red carpet, Swarovksi also revealed that she had the dress slightly altered. "I had it sewn up," she explained according to t-online.de. The reason: "I really have a problem with showing my belly button."

Pooth & Co. also dressed up
But the other celebrities were also able to shine with their looks on the red carpet. Verona Pooth arrived in a transparent gown with an XXL neckline, while Rebecca Mir looked like a real Hollywood diva in her light blue, backless gown.

Verona Pooth (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
Verona Pooth
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
Rebecca Mir (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
Rebecca Mir
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )

Anna Ermakova, on the other hand, opted for pink, while Jasmin Wagner looked simply fantastic in her blue gown. Shirin David, who picked up a "Bambi" that evening, came in a burgundy look consisting of a glittering skirt and corsage.

Anna Ermakova (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa )
Anna Ermakova
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa )
Jasmin Wagner (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
Jasmin Wagner
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
Shirin David (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press)
Shirin David
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press)

Costner and Williams honored
The Bambi Gala stands for show, for superstars, for glamorous outfits and emotional performances: With pop star Robbie Williams and soccer world champion Toni Kroos, two friends met on stage - and mutual fans.

Williams received the "Bambi" for the third time after 2013 and 2016 - and thanked his German fans, who once let him into their hearts and have accompanied him through ups and downs to this day. He had his DNA tested, joked the Brit: "I'm eight percent German."

Robbie Williams collected his third "Bambi" in Munich. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa )
Robbie Williams collected his third "Bambi" in Munich.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa )
Kevin Costner was also honored. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa )
Kevin Costner was also honored.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa )

Kevin Costner, who visibly felt at home among all the stars, provided charm and Hollywood glamor. The Oscar winner raved about the beautifully dressed women, good-looking men and interesting conversations in the hall. "I won't forget this night," confessed the winner in the international acting category.

A rock star was also celebrated - Bryan Adams. He was named a legend at the "Bambi", but did not necessarily see himself in this role. "The legends for me are the children of Gaza, so thank you for this award."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf