Collapsed in the stands
Bayern tragedy: dead fan was ex-national coach
A dramatic death overshadowed Bayern Munich's 1:0 victory in the Champions League against Benfica Lisbon on Wednesday evening. It has now been revealed that the deceased was Romain Jean, the former coach of the Luxembourg women's national soccer team. He was 66 years old.
Bayern celebrated an important victory on Wednesday in the battle for the top eight who will make it through to the round of 16 without any detours. With Konrad Laimer at right-back, the German record champions secured their second win with a 1-0 victory at home to Benfica Lisbon. Bayern may only be in 17th place for the time being, but they are only three points off the direct promotion places.
The jubilation in Munich was very muted, however, as the success was overshadowed by a death. Romain Jean collapsed in the stands shortly after kick-off and received emergency medical treatment. Around an hour after the final whistle, Bayern received the sad news that he had died on the way to hospital.
Association mourns
Jean coached the Luxembourg women from 2006 to 2012. "On behalf of all of Luxembourg soccer, the board of the FLF extends its sincere condolences to Romain Jean's family," said the Luxembourg Football Federation (FLF), among others.
"The players only found out after the game"
Out of sympathy, the Bayern fans in the south curve had already refrained from the usual vociferous support for their team during the game. "We didn't celebrate much after the game. The players only found out after the game," reported coach Vincent Kompany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.