Concern about two players
Rapid stay on course – but injuries cloud their success
Guido Burgstaller and Co. celebrated their third win in Chisinau on Thursday evening with a 3-0 victory. Rapid will therefore spend the winter in the Conference League. But Green-White are worried about Dion Beljo and Bendeguz Bolla.
"It would be an extremely great thing for the whole club if we were to spend the winter internationally," said Rapids captain Seidl before the kick-off in Chisinau. The first milestone was achieved unspectacularly, but painfully (with two injuries): Rapid remain on course for the maximum in the Conference League, celebrating their third victory with a 3-0 win at Petrocub Hincesti.
As a result, the green-and-white team has (prematurely) secured a place in the top 24, the round of 16 in February, and is still on course for the round of 16 (top 8) in March. At the "halfway point" of the 36-team league phase, they are in 4th place, with Chelsea leading the way, having dispatched FC Noah 8-0.
Finished off with a lob
After a lackluster performance against Moldova's double winners with some semi-professionals. The Klauß team started resolutely against them: Beljo (7th) was still blocked. But when the Croatian marched to the baseline after a one-two and laid the ball back, Bolla finished with a left-footed shot under the crossbar - 1:0 (13'). The Hungarian's first goal in a Rapid shirt.
But despite 62 percent possession, the Viennese once again failed to add to their lead, Sangare, Cvetkovic and Co. acted unusually sloppy, leaving Petrocub in the game. Bolla's game was over prematurely with a groin injury, which is why left-footed Böckle had to help out at right-back. And the next bad news followed after the break. Burgstaller made it 2:0 from a turn (53') and put the game on ice. But then Beljo twisted his ankle through no fault of his own, signaling his substitution. Did the ligaments in his ankle hold up?
A second injury would have been a high price to pay for what was ultimately a commanding victory, which Burgstaller finished off with a magnificent lob to make it 3:0 (81'). Before that, Schaub had already hit the crossbar (75') and Bischof chased the ball over (77').
"It wasn't our best game, we lost a bit of concentration after the 1-0," said double-winner Burgstaller. "But we deserved to win. That's why we're satisfied." Because it means that the international spring has been secured ahead of time - for only the fourth time this millennium. The only open question is whether it will be in the round of 16 or round of 16.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.