In critical condition

Another subway drama in Vienna: woman seriously injured

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 18:56

Just hours after the second subway surfer succumbed to his injuries, the next tragedy involving a Vienna subway train occurred on Thursday evening. A woman apparently wanted to check on a U4 train when it actually pulled in at that moment. The 60-year-old was seriously injured in the head by the train.

According to Wiener Linien, the 60-year-old woman was waiting for a train on the platform at Margaretengürtel. She apparently wanted to check in the subway shaft to see when the train was coming, as witnesses described the course of the accident. The subway train on line U4 actually arrived.

Hit in the head by the subway
She was hit by the arriving train and came to rest on the platform. The driver of the train immediately informed the control center, which set the emergency chain in motion. Vienna Rescue was on the scene with several emergency teams. The 60-year-old suffered extremely serious head injuries and had to be intubated and ventilated on site. Wiener Linien and the police traffic accident squad are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. The subway driver was cared for by the crisis intervention team.

Due to this incident, the U4 was unable to run between Längenfeldgasse and Kettenbrückengasse until 18:30. After that, the line was only running on one track in both directions in this area and the Margaretengürtel station was not maintained. Shortly before 7 p.m., the U4 resumed continuous service.

Two subway surfers died recently
It was only on October 29 that two subway surfers died in a serious accident at the Schönbrunn U4 station in Vienna. On Thursday morning, it was announced that an 18-year-old had died of his serious injuries. The 17-year-old had already died last weekend due to serious head injuries. A total of four young men had climbed onto the roof of a U4 train coming from Hütteldorf shortly after 4 pm in order to "surf" on it.

The two deceased hit a pedestrian bridge at the entrance to Schönbrunn station and were seriously injured. A 16-year-old boy escaped with minor injuries, a 13-year-old boy remained unharmed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

