Another subway drama in Vienna: woman seriously injured

Hit in the head by the subway

She was hit by the arriving train and came to rest on the platform. The driver of the train immediately informed the control center, which set the emergency chain in motion. Vienna Rescue was on the scene with several emergency teams. The 60-year-old suffered extremely serious head injuries and had to be intubated and ventilated on site. Wiener Linien and the police traffic accident squad are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. The subway driver was cared for by the crisis intervention team.