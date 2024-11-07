"Crown" in the village
A small, sociable village with lots of charm
135 inhabitants live in the small village of Lukowitz in Ludmannsdorf. And although there is no longer a pub in the village, sociability is a top priority for the residents.
"We all stick together, no one can or should be alone," says Theresia Köfer (90), who has already written eight books of poems and life stories. "I've lived here for decades. When I was still at school, there were only eight house numbers here." Today, Lukowitz, which is surrounded by Oberdörfl, Rupertiberg and Strein - known as the LORS village community for short - has 135 inhabitants.
A path leads from the village center to the fragrant herb garden: "It's a romantic place where there's plenty of room to rest. The babbling brook calms the mind," says Köfer, who looks after the garden together with the other women from the village. There is also a bench waiting there. Like a weasel, she walks up the path to the herb garden: "I always keep going. If I stop being busy, I can't do it anymore." Writing and reading have always been hers: "It's a passion." But also the forest, herbs and the garden.
"We take care of each other"
There is also a wellness trail in the tiny village. Along the path to St. Lucia Church on the Rupertiberg, former trade fair director Erich Hallegger is hard at work. "Winter is just around the corner, the wood has to be finished." Hallegger lives near the pilgrimage church. "Almost 30 years ago, everything was dreary. Everyone was just working at their jobs, there was no contact," says the villager. But that changed with the LORS community. "We are now one big family. Young and old can get along, we look after each other," says hairdresser Sonja Schöfman (40), who is the third generation of her family to practise her profession.
They chat at village festivals, coffee and cake, spontaneous barbecues on the small village square, which is located under the former Sprachowitz inn, which was demolished in 2001. The former landlords Johann (77) and Veronika (68) Sprachowitz emphasize: "The spirit of the inn will always remain. Today, we often sit together in our arbor and have a lot of fun together." After all, this is particularly important for village life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
