A small, sociable village with lots of charm

"We take care of each other"

There is also a wellness trail in the tiny village. Along the path to St. Lucia Church on the Rupertiberg, former trade fair director Erich Hallegger is hard at work. "Winter is just around the corner, the wood has to be finished." Hallegger lives near the pilgrimage church. "Almost 30 years ago, everything was dreary. Everyone was just working at their jobs, there was no contact," says the villager. But that changed with the LORS community. "We are now one big family. Young and old can get along, we look after each other," says hairdresser Sonja Schöfman (40), who is the third generation of her family to practise her profession.