California: Center of resistance against Trump

Attorney General wants to "use full force of law"

According to California's Attorney General Rob Bonta, there is already a plan for how to proceed after Trump is sworn in in January. He blatantly threatens the future president: "We will use the full force of the law to protect our citizens and our values." Bonta reveals that the planning of a legal strategy in the event of a Trump comeback has been underway for a long time: "We already have the right answers ready for attacks on our abortion rights, our gun laws, our protection of the LGBTQ+ community and our civil rights."