Sting in the flesh
California: Center of resistance against Trump
California Governor Gavin Newsom is a thorn in the side of future US President Donald Trump. Attorney General Rob Bonta is also raising eyebrows after the election with fighting slogans.
In California, concern about the future with Trump at the levers of power is limited. The "Golden State" is considered the center of the left-wing progressive resistance movement. And on the morning after the election, officials in Sacramento made it clear that the most populous US state with the fifth largest economy in the world (!) is once again standing as a rock in the surf of right-wing populist politics.
Newsom likely to run for president in 2028
California Governor Newsom has been a thorn in Trump's side since 2016. Many Democrats would therefore have preferred the 57-year-old to Joe Biden or Kamala Harris as their candidate. The reason: Newsom is fighting the same hard fight as Trump and is now also considered his party's most likely presidential candidate for 2028.
During Trump's first term, Newsom sued the government more than 100 times to protect "our progressive lifestyle". Now Newsom has reassured the two-thirds of his constituents who have nothing to do with Trump's policies: "We will try to work with the Trump administration, but we will also protect our constitution and law and order!"
Attorney General wants to "use full force of law"
According to California's Attorney General Rob Bonta, there is already a plan for how to proceed after Trump is sworn in in January. He blatantly threatens the future president: "We will use the full force of the law to protect our citizens and our values." Bonta reveals that the planning of a legal strategy in the event of a Trump comeback has been underway for a long time: "We already have the right answers ready for attacks on our abortion rights, our gun laws, our protection of the LGBTQ+ community and our civil rights."
In his victory speech, Trump announced that he had received "an unprecedented and powerful mandate" from the American people for his conservative agenda. This includes mass deportations, severe restrictions on abortion rights, the removal of measures for environmental protection and against climate change as well as unrestricted gun rights.
Bonta expects even more lawsuits against the government
Bonta believes that there may be even more lawsuits against the government than the first time around. He throws down the gauntlet to Trump: "I'm sure Trump will break the law."
Newsom knows he has the majority of Californians behind him if he defies the dictates of the Trump administration. The constitution, which grants states explicit rights vis-à-vis the government in Washington, also gives him the leeway to do so: "Federalism is the cornerstone of our democracy. We are the United STATES of America!"
