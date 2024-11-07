Boss salaries revealed
Red Bull bosses Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have been instrumental in the success of the Formula 1 racing team for years - now their salaries from the record 2023 season have been revealed.
Max Verstappen is on course to become world champion for the fourth time in a row. There is little to cheer about for Red Bull in the constructors' championship this year. The team has dropped back to third place behind Ferrari and McLaren over the course of the season.
It was different in 2023. Red Bull won both the drivers' and team world championships, which resulted in a veritable shower of money. In the record-breaking season, in which Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez won 21 out of 22 races, the Austrian-British racing team increased its turnover by 16 percent to 446 million pounds. 50 million pounds - around 60 million euros - of this was distributed to the shareholders and thus ended up in the Red Bull cosmos.
Horner best-paid team boss
As the British daily newspaper "The Times" reports, according to the annual report of Red Bull subsidiary Red Bull Technology, 10.7 million went to Christian Horner, who has been in charge of the team since 2005. This corresponds to an increase of eleven percent and makes him the best-paid team boss in the premier class.
In comparison: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff received six million pounds, the equivalent of 7.2 million euros, last season, but is also a shareholder in the racing team and thus received an additional dividend of the equivalent of 30 million euros.
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko from Graz has doubled his salary to the equivalent of 8.4 million euros.
The next Formula 1 race will take place in Las Vegas on November 24.
