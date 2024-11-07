Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Boss salaries revealed

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 16:37

Red Bull bosses Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have been instrumental in the success of the Formula 1 racing team for years - now their salaries from the record 2023 season have been revealed.

0 Kommentare

Max Verstappen is on course to become world champion for the fourth time in a row. There is little to cheer about for Red Bull in the constructors' championship this year. The team has dropped back to third place behind Ferrari and McLaren over the course of the season.

It was different in 2023. Red Bull won both the drivers' and team world championships, which resulted in a veritable shower of money. In the record-breaking season, in which Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez won 21 out of 22 races, the Austrian-British racing team increased its turnover by 16 percent to 446 million pounds. 50 million pounds - around 60 million euros - of this was distributed to the shareholders and thus ended up in the Red Bull cosmos.

RB team boss Christian Horner (Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)
RB team boss Christian Horner
(Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)

Horner best-paid team boss
As the British daily newspaper "The Times" reports, according to the annual report of Red Bull subsidiary Red Bull Technology, 10.7 million went to Christian Horner, who has been in charge of the team since 2005. This corresponds to an increase of eleven percent and makes him the best-paid team boss in the premier class.

In comparison: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff received six million pounds, the equivalent of 7.2 million euros, last season, but is also a shareholder in the racing team and thus received an additional dividend of the equivalent of 30 million euros.

Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko from Graz has doubled his salary to the equivalent of 8.4 million euros.

The next Formula 1 race will take place in Las Vegas on November 24.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf