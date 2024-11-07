It was different in 2023. Red Bull won both the drivers' and team world championships, which resulted in a veritable shower of money. In the record-breaking season, in which Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez won 21 out of 22 races, the Austrian-British racing team increased its turnover by 16 percent to 446 million pounds. 50 million pounds - around 60 million euros - of this was distributed to the shareholders and thus ended up in the Red Bull cosmos.