US advisor is afraid
Pick: “Trump is authoritarian, dangerous and clever”
"Donald Trump knows exactly what he's doing," says US campaign consultant Yussi Pick, talking about the Republican's strategy of deflecting all responsibility and only claiming successes for himself. He explains how the future US president skillfully shifts responsibility and unstoppably asserts himself in the political arena - and why his tactics will continue to be effective in the future.
"Donald Trump has authoritarian traits," explains US campaign consultant Yussi Pick in the krone.tv interview, citing not only his own assessment but also statements from Trump's entourage: "His closest associates from his first term in office say the same thing. The former head of his cabinet once called him a fascist." But Pick qualifies: "You don't have to go that far. Trump wants to restructure the political system in such a way that it helps him and the Republicans." Pick draws parallels with Trump's approach in the US Senate and at the Constitutional Court: "Donald Trump bends rules in a way that helps him and his hold on power. He only does all this when it benefits him."
"I do believe that we will be facing a restructuring of the state in the next four years that scares me," warns Pick, pointing to the long-term consequences of such a restructuring.
Trumpism remains
"Donald Trump has risen to the zenith of Republican presidents. He is now on a par with Ronald Reagan," says Pick, referring to the political significance of Reagan as the last Republican to be such a formative figure. "Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to accomplish more than Donald Trump. Reagan won every state when he was re-elected."
However, the US consultant emphasizes that this legacy could also quickly topple: "After Reagan, there were several years in which Democrats dominated. But yes, Trumpism is definitely here to stay."
When asked how he would describe Trump in just three words, Pick remains clear and precise: "Authoritarian, dangerous and smart."
