Pick: “Trump is authoritarian, dangerous and clever”

"Donald Trump has authoritarian traits," explains US campaign consultant Yussi Pick in the krone.tv interview, citing not only his own assessment but also statements from Trump's entourage: "His closest associates from his first term in office say the same thing. The former head of his cabinet once called him a fascist." But Pick qualifies: "You don't have to go that far. Trump wants to restructure the political system in such a way that it helps him and the Republicans." Pick draws parallels with Trump's approach in the US Senate and at the Constitutional Court: "Donald Trump bends rules in a way that helps him and his hold on power. He only does all this when it benefits him."