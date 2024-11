Five municipalities are not voting

In 568 of the 573 municipalities in Lower Austria, the local parliaments will be newly elected on January 26 next year. The statutory towns of St. Pölten, Krems and Waidhofen an der Ybbs traditionally vote for their representatives on their own dates. And in Pernersdorf and Vösendorf, new elections were only held this year - citizens there will (probably) not be called to cast their local votes again until 20230.