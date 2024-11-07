Pretty like mom
Harper Beckham inspires with make-up tutorial
Like mom, like daughter: it's no longer a secret that Harper Beckham has inherited her parents' star gene. But now the 13-year-old is causing a stir with a make-up tutorial.
Earlier this week, Harper Beckham was allowed to accompany her mother Victoria to the Harper's Bazaar Awards. In a video that the proud mom has just shared on her Instagram story and on TikTok, the 13-year-old can be seen getting ready for the event.
Harper already "posh" like mom
And it's hardly surprising that the clip is causing a stir. Because Harper is not only as beautiful as her mom, but also as "posh" as the ex-Spice Girl, who was nicknamed "Posh Spice".
For her glamorous look, Harper naturally didn't use cheap products from the drugstore, but rather the sophisticated make-up of her famous mother, who is not only successful with her fashion designs, but also with her beauty line.
In addition to a lip definer from the family brand, she also used a lip gloss from her mother's label. Harper then presented the result to her fans.
Make-up exception for an event
Incidentally, Victoria Beckham recently revealed that her teenage daughter is only allowed to leave the house without make-up, although she is already very clever when it comes to make-up. However, Harper was apparently allowed to make an exception for the glamorous event at which the designer was presented with an award.
The 13-year-old, who wore a dress from the Beckham collection that evening, not only accompanied Beckham onto the red carpet, but also later presented the award to her mom on stage. A pretty exciting moment for the celebrity daughter!
