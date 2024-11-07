Bayern's transfer plan
Wirtz? Musiala? Now Freund has his say
While German media have been puzzling over a premature contract extension for Jamal Musiala for some time, FC Bayern have also been linked with the name Florian Wirtz. During the 1-0 win over Benfica, sporting director Christoph Freund commented on the rumors.
Asked by DAZN presenter Laura Wontorra about the plans for the winter transfer window, the Salzburg native replied: "Of course, there are many scenarios being discussed. The important thing at the moment, of course, is that some important players have contract constellations that are no longer valid for so long. That's where the focus is. We're holding talks about that. Jamal is of course a very important player. It's no secret that we want to keep him at the club for a long time. He feels very, very comfortable. It would be very, very nice if we could extend Jamal's contract for a long time."
"Concentrate on our squad"
However, Freund did not want to make a firm commitment. However, the 47-year-old can rule out the possibility that Wirtz will be a Munich player from January. "That's certainly not the case! Flo Wirtz is currently with Leverkusen. He's playing another very, very good season. We are currently concentrating on the squad we have at our disposal. There's a lot to do," Freund continues.
Jamal Musiala's contract with the German record champions expires in 2026, and it's no secret that Munich already want to tie their young star to the club for the longer term. Wirtz, on the other hand, is tied to champions Bayer Leverkusen until 2027. However, with an estimated market value of 130 million euros, the "Werkself" could make a lot of money if they were to sell the 21-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
