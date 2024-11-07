Wirtz? Musiala? Now Freund has his say

Asked by DAZN presenter Laura Wontorra about the plans for the winter transfer window, the Salzburg native replied: "Of course, there are many scenarios being discussed. The important thing at the moment, of course, is that some important players have contract constellations that are no longer valid for so long. That's where the focus is. We're holding talks about that. Jamal is of course a very important player. It's no secret that we want to keep him at the club for a long time. He feels very, very comfortable. It would be very, very nice if we could extend Jamal's contract for a long time."