Model pregnant again
Gisele Bündchen wanted another baby with Tom Brady
Following her marriage break-up with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is expecting another child with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente. It has now emerged that the model wanted to have children even before her split with the football star.
Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. When Brady recently found out that his ex was pregnant again, he was stunned, it is now rumored.
"Open to having another child"
Probably not least because the ex-couple had definitely thought about having another child, as an insider has now revealed to Page Six. "Gisele and Tom were open to having another child during their marriage. But it wasn't something they actively pursued."
The 44-year-old is raising son Benjamin (14) and daughter Vivian (11) with the sports star. Brady also has 17-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
The insider also revealed that Gisele feels "blessed to have another baby" and is "enjoying every moment" of her pregnancy with her new partner Joaquim.
Bündchen wants a big family
"Gisele has always known that she wants to have a big family. She comes from a big family herself and wants the same for her own children," he explained.
He continued: "Gisele's sisters are her best friends and she is very close to all of them, especially her twin sister Pati. That's why she's happy that she can give that to her own children too."
