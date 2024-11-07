State increases funding for housing subsidies

Until now, half of the housing subsidy loans for owner-occupied apartments and homes were paid out at the start of construction and half after the property was occupied. As of September 1, the first payment tranche was increased to 75 percent and transferred after the subsidy loan has been recorded in the land register. For Marco Tittler, this is "a noticeable improvement" for the purchase of apartments or the construction of owner-occupied homes. Due to the high demand, the state funds for loans to private individuals for new builds and renovations will be increased by five million euros.