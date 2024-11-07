Number of sex partners: Austria leads the rankings

Men do not remember, women remain silent

Gender-specific differences are not only evident in the higher number of sexual partners. On average, men report more sexual partners than women (10.9 and 7.3 respectively). At the same time, men are much more likely to have a memory gap in this regard. One in four men state that they cannot remember how many people they have slept with. Among women, the figure is only 18 percent. A third of those surveyed did not provide any information. Women keep the number to themselves almost twice as often as men (42% and 24% respectively).