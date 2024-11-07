"Hot" study
Number of sex partners: Austria leads the rankings
Compared to Switzerland and Germany, we Austrians have an average of 9.3 more sex partners than people in these two neighboring countries. In a comparison within Austria, the "hot" study also comes to the conclusion that Carinthians lead this ranking.
With an average "body count" of 13.4, Carinthians are the most active, followed by Lower Austrians, who have had sex with 12.3 people on average.
The Vorarlbergers are at the bottom of the ranking with 7.1 sexual partners, while the Burgenlanders are at the bottom with 6.9.
The whole ranking at a glance
- Carinthia: 13.4
- Lower Austria: 12.3
- Salzburg: 11.8
- Vienna: 9.4
- Styria: 9.2
- Tyrol: 9
- Upper Austria: 8
- Vorarlberg: 7.1
- Burgenland: 6.9
For the study, which was commissioned by Parship, 1510 Austrians between the ages of 18 and 75 were surveyed alongside people from Germany and Switzerland.
Austria ahead in a three-country comparison
In an international comparison, Austria is just ahead of the Swiss (9.2) and Germans (8.7) with an average of 9.3 sexual partners.
Men do not remember, women remain silent
Gender-specific differences are not only evident in the higher number of sexual partners. On average, men report more sexual partners than women (10.9 and 7.3 respectively). At the same time, men are much more likely to have a memory gap in this regard. One in four men state that they cannot remember how many people they have slept with. Among women, the figure is only 18 percent. A third of those surveyed did not provide any information. Women keep the number to themselves almost twice as often as men (42% and 24% respectively).
Parship psychologist and sexologist Dania Schiftan: "The number of your own sexual partners or the number of past sexual partners says little about the quality or potential of a relationship. More important than the sexual past are the shared values, communication skills and emotional intimacy in a relationship."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
