NHL: Detroit wins 4:1 in Chicago with Marco Kasper

Eighth goal of the season from Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin continued his scoring streak and reduced the gap to Wayne Gretzky's all-time record to 33 goals. The Russian forward scored the winning goal in the 51st minute of the Washington Capitals' 3-2 home win against the Nashville Predators, his fifth in a row. After his eighth goal of the season, the 39-year-old now has 861 goals, while Gretzky's goal record stands at 894.