Higher tax expenses increase Lenzing’s loss

Excluded from the Austrian tax group

Lenzing AG explains the significant deterioration in the net result with a tax effect that had an impact here. Tax expenses amounted to EUR 77.7 million in the first three quarters of the year, which is over EUR 60 million more than in the same period in 2023. Reason: Because B&C Holding Austria is known to have reduced its shareholding, the company left the Austrian tax group and also had to pay B&C 25.8 million euros in tax allocation in accordance with an agreement. In addition, there were value adjustments and currency effects at individual Group companies because tax items had to be converted into other currencies.