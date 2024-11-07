Hamilton wishes the season would finally end

"I hope the last three tracks aren't as bumpy as the track here in Sao Paulo. I'm ready for the vacations," Hamilton let it slip after the weekend in Brazil that he no longer wanted to be in the cockpit of the W15. "The car felt like a piece of wood. Like I had zero suspension. I was just bouncing around, I couldn't accelerate like I wanted to. My car has never been this bad, especially in the corners."