No longer having fun
Hamilton wishes the season would finally end
The fluctuating performances at Mercedes have affected the mood of record world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Briton is looking forward to the end of the season.
"I hope the last three tracks aren't as bumpy as the track here in Sao Paulo. I'm ready for the vacations," Hamilton let it slip after the weekend in Brazil that he no longer wanted to be in the cockpit of the W15. "The car felt like a piece of wood. Like I had zero suspension. I was just bouncing around, I couldn't accelerate like I wanted to. My car has never been this bad, especially in the corners."
Two wins this season
The 39-year-old looks back on a turbulent final season for the Silver Arrows. Although the year started alarmingly badly, Hamilton was able to fight his way forward over the course of the season and celebrate his first victory in almost three years at his home Grand Prix in Silverstone, followed by another triumph three weeks later in Spa.
After the summer break, however, further podium finishes failed to materialize as Hamilton once again had to contend with the sensitivities of his car. The former champion still has three races to go before he can put his feet up.
New color for the seven-time champion
An era comes to an end for the Englishman in Abu Dhabi, as it is his last race for Mercedes. From next season, Hamilton will compete in the red Ferrari car.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
