Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Deeply concerned"

Australia: No social media before the age of 16

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 07:50

The Australian government does not want to allow children and young people to access social media before the age of 16. "I have spoken to thousands of parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and they, like me, are deeply concerned about the online safety of our children," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. 

0 Kommentare

The bill is due to be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Friday and introduced to parliament later this month. After that, however, it could take another year or so for the new regulation to come into force, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported. "This is world-leading legislation and we want to make sure we get it right," Labor leader Albanese emphasized.

"Social damage"
The head of government had already announced the plans in September and described the effect of online networks such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Co. on children as a "scourge". He wants children to have a childhood: "We know that social media causes social harm and keeps children away from real friends and real experiences."

The opposition also supports the move. "We don't believe TikTok can ever be made safe for children, we don't believe Snapchat can ever be made safe for children and we don't believe Instagram can be safe for children," said Liberal Party communications spokesman David Coleman.

Technical questions still open
How access is to be technically controlled was still unclear. However, the obligation to check the minimum age of users should not fall to parents, but to tech companies and internet platforms. According to the plans, there will be no penalties for users.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf