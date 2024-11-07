Royal relationships
Automatically saved draft
Donald Trump is known for his love of the British monarchy. There is an "automatic chemistry" with Queen Elizabeth II and her son Charles is "a really wonderful guy", the US President-elect once said. In 2019, Trump was honored by the Queen with a banquet during a state visit. After his return to the White House, Trump is likely to meet the royals again.
But what about the relationship with the royal family, a central pillar of the "special relationship" between the United Kingdom and the USA?
No further state visit?
British protocol does not actually provide for another state visit. So far, re-elected US presidents such as George W. Bush or Barack Obama have "only" been received for lunch or tea at Windsor Castle.
"But nothing should be ruled out when it comes to Mr. Trump," commented the British news agency PA. The decision is ultimately not made by the monarch, now King Charles III, but by the British government.
Queen found Trump "very rude"
Her biographer Craig Brown does not believe that Trump got on well with Queen Elizabeth. He claims that the monarch thought Trump was "very rude". She was "particularly displeased" that Trump was constantly looking over her shoulder "as if he was looking for other, more interesting people". At a meeting in Windsor in 2018, Trump stood in front of the Queen, who had to navigate around him.
Trump has met with Elizabeth's successor Charles several times, but never since he took office in May 2022. According to observers, they are on friendly terms. After Trump survived an assassination attempt, Charles sent him a personal message. The US politician said he hoped the king would be "okay" after he made his cancer public.
"Friendship continues"
Trump's wife Melania emphasized in her memoirs that she and her husband were in contact with the British head of state. "Our friendship with the royal family continues, and we still write letters to each other with King Charles."
In terms of content, however, there are major differences. Trump doubts climate change, Charles is a well-known environmentalist and conservationist.
Trump threatened Harry with consequences
The British media are eagerly awaiting the future of the younger royal son Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Duchess Meghan and their two children. Trump once warned Harry that there would be consequences if he lied about drug use on his US entry documents.
Trump has criticized Meghan and Harry for leaving the royal family. They had treated Queen Elizabeth "very disrespectfully" at the time. The American Meghan is a fierce critic of the President-elect, whom she has called "divisive" and "misogynistic", among other things.
Kate and Diana snubbed
Trump has also caused a stir in the past with statements about Princess Diana, who died in an accident in 1997, and Princess Kate, the wife of the current heir to the throne, Prince William. A few months after Diana's death, he said in a radio interview that he would have slept with her "without hesitation". She was "beautiful", but "crazy". According to reports, Trump bombarded Charles' ex-wife with flowers.
When Kate was once photographed topless by paparazzi in a private garden, Trump wrote on social media: "Kate Middleton is great - but she shouldn't be sunbathing naked - the fault lies with herself."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.