“It’s bitter for the people at home”

Much criticism from the opposition and the regions

On Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Christian Pewny (FPÖ) had to put up with critical questions from the SPÖ and the Greens. And he is coming under increasing pressure as a result. There is a lot of head-shaking about the fact that a successor solution is only now being debated. "In April, you assured the state's senior citizens' advisory council that it would be continued," Barbara Thöny (SPÖ) asked in an oral question as to why everything has suddenly changed. "The aim should be to expand and optimize the offer."