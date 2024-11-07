Community Nurses
“It’s bitter for the people at home”
FPÖ provincial councillor Christian Pewny is coming under increasing pressure in the fight for home care advice for affected people. On Wednesday, this was the subject of heated debate in the provincial parliament.
The 33 community nurses in Salzburg provide valuable support for people in need of care at home. It is shocking that the project is suddenly shaky after the loss of EU funding at the end of 2024 because the gap is not being closed during the care crisis with 500 beds currently closed in retirement homes.
Much criticism from the opposition and the regions
On Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Christian Pewny (FPÖ) had to put up with critical questions from the SPÖ and the Greens. And he is coming under increasing pressure as a result. There is a lot of head-shaking about the fact that a successor solution is only now being debated. "In April, you assured the state's senior citizens' advisory council that it would be continued," Barbara Thöny (SPÖ) asked in an oral question as to why everything has suddenly changed. "The aim should be to expand and optimize the offer."
Pewny wants to continue the project, but spoke of re-evaluating it next year and avoiding duplication. 1.18 million euros from the care fund for counseling should be enough. Thöny: "Time is running out. It's bitter for the people at home."
Many critical voices from the regions too
In addition to criticism from the opposition, there is also displeasure from the regions. Markus Schaflechner, ÖVP MP from Lungau: "The mayors are currently struggling to get their budgets together." It is unrealistic to pass the financing on to them in the future. He fears a reduction in the project of around 40 percent in Lungau.
