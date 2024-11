How the US election is reverberating in Austrian politics

Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger was more neutral in her tone and choice of words. "The citizens of the USA have decided. Clearly and unambiguously", explained the pink frontwoman. In terms of foreign policy, however, it was also clear: "Russia is our problem, not the USA's." Andreas Babler, head of the SPÖ, reacted with concern. "Trump's victory now threatens the USA with an era of nationalism and attacks on civil liberties, on the rights of workers, women and minorities," he said.