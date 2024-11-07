Words are followed by deeds
A new ice age is dawning in Kagran
The "Pho3nix Vienna Capitals Youth Foundation" was officially launched yesterday at the Steffl Arena in Kagran. With this project, the Vienna Capitals, under the patronage of TV legend Michael Berger, want to take the next generation of ice hockey players in eastern Austria to a new level. Socially disadvantaged children are also supported.
He is relatively easy with big words, as the new Caps boss Martin Reiss proved when he was introduced in the catacombs of the Kagraner Eispalast. Even back then, one of his main topics - in addition to the all-around pitch for league marketing - was young talent!
And the Swiss, who wears his heart on his sleeve, has shown in recent weeks that he is taking action, with the announced "Pho3nix Vienna Capitals Youth Foundation" now getting underway. Under the patronage of TV legend Michael Berger, who acts as the project's ambassador, the aim is to take junior ice hockey in eastern Austria to a new level.
In addition to the Vienna flagship, eight organizations are on board - Stockerau, Mödling, Klosterneuburg, Hollabrunn, the Nachwuchszentrum Ost, Wr. Neustadt, Krems and the WEV - and the associations in Vienna and Lower Austria are also providing support:
- Each partner club is provided with a free budget for equipment. Thanks to a dedicated goalie package, talented youngsters can also try out the goalkeeper position.
- The program encourages former youth players to complete coach training, after which the coaches can take part in training courses at the partner clubs - the costs for these points are also covered.
- The partner clubs are provided with ice time in the Steffl Arena before and after the ice hockey season - the costs are covered by the Foundation.
Capitals cracks will visit the participating clubs, and the project also supports socially disadvantaged children, who will be able to experience Vienna games as fans. The "Pho3nix Foundation" was founded in 2020, is active in Europe, Asia and the USA and helps children to stay healthy and active through sport - the cooperation with the Caps is intended to be a long-term one and has initially been fixed for three years. More clubs in Austria are to be added - also thanks to Berger: "I joined WEV myself at the age of eight, growing up in this fascinating sport is unforgettable. When I found out about this opportunity to promote ice hockey on a broad scale in eastern Austria, I was immediately very enthusiastic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
