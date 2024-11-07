A new ice age is dawning in Kagran

Capitals cracks will visit the participating clubs, and the project also supports socially disadvantaged children, who will be able to experience Vienna games as fans. The "Pho3nix Foundation" was founded in 2020, is active in Europe, Asia and the USA and helps children to stay healthy and active through sport - the cooperation with the Caps is intended to be a long-term one and has initially been fixed for three years. More clubs in Austria are to be added - also thanks to Berger: "I joined WEV myself at the age of eight, growing up in this fascinating sport is unforgettable. When I found out about this opportunity to promote ice hockey on a broad scale in eastern Austria, I was immediately very enthusiastic."