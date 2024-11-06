New project: Stop cat suffering at last!

Elfriede Dorfer is a Styrian icon. Neither insults as a "stupid animal rights activist" nor threats of a slap on the wrist could stop this courageous woman. She fought and continues to fight against animal suffering among stray animals by neutering them. Last year, she received the animal protection award from the province and "Steirerkrone" for her efforts. And a sympathetic ear from animal welfare officer Anton Lang, to whom she clearly stated that the neutering project, as the state handles it, is "for the fish". The wrong people often get the vouchers for it."