Ready for decision
New project: Stop cat suffering at last!
The state's neutering project has been running since 2006 - unfortunately often to no avail because the vouchers have had too little effect. A new funding initiative is to be decided today.
Elfriede Dorfer is a Styrian icon. Neither insults as a "stupid animal rights activist" nor threats of a slap on the wrist could stop this courageous woman. She fought and continues to fight against animal suffering among stray animals by neutering them. Last year, she received the animal protection award from the province and "Steirerkrone" for her efforts. And a sympathetic ear from animal welfare officer Anton Lang, to whom she clearly stated that the neutering project, as the state handles it, is "for the fish". The wrong people often get the vouchers for it."
Lang heard the problem from several sides and came up with a solution, which is to be adopted by the government today: Funding for stray animal neutering should no longer be available via the municipalities, but instead associations and animal welfare activists should be able to apply directly to the state. 95,000 is in the budget for this (assuming today's decision), which should finance a good 2000 castrations and prevent a lot of animal suffering. Elfriede Dorfer is very pleased: "That's clever, it will make a difference."
The second approach: the association "SOS Tier - Murau und Murtal" will receive its own budget to neuter cats in the vicinity of farmers. Although Agricultural Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer's contribution of 5,000 euros would be extremely modest, she recognizes that there is a problem. According to animal welfare activists, this year's problem is worse than ever before, with a flood of unwanted, half-starved, sick babies and a lot of animal suffering.
Chairman Werner Hellinger says, however, that the project will only bear fruit if the authorities and farmers are on board. So far, the Chamber of Agriculture itself has hardly shown any awareness or commitment to the problem of animal suffering. President Franz Titschenbacher: "You have to differentiate between farm cats." Of course, the castration obligation applies to all outdoor cats that are not licensed for breeding, even in rural areas. .
Or finally impose hefty penalties! Because many people, farmers and private owners alike, are still ignoring the current neutering requirement for outdoor cats.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
