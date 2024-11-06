Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

krone.at forum echo

Trump wins the election: What our readers say!

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 12:34

The elections in the USA are over and Donald Trump has emerged as the winner despite all the scandals surrounding him. His declared ambitious goals are now to make the country "better, stronger, safer and richer" again. Find out what our community thinks about his election victory and its significance for global politics and Austria below!

0 Kommentare

"May his plans succeed"
Many of our readers, as well as numerous people from the world of politics, congratulate the future president on his victory and wish him all the best with regard to his plans. His triumph over the Democrats is viewed quite positively. Emil5, for example, is convinced that "despite all the criticism, Trump will still have a positive impact on Austria", particularly on the economy. For romeboy20, the Republican was "the logical choice" - something he also agrees with.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Carlena
Ich wünsche ihnen alles Gute Herr Präsident!
Mögen ihre Vorhaben gelingen und Früchte tragen.
Upvotes:33
Downvotes:11
Benutzer Avatar
Bussi-Riot
Da Ergebnis steht fest und ist natürlich zu akzeptieren, nun bleibt zu hoffen, dass Trump seine Friedensbemühungen auch umsetzt.
Upvotes:11
Downvotes:6
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser1612787
Passt! So, jetzt kann er bitte aus dem Wahlkampfmodus herauskommen und versuchen ein President für Alle sein! - Danke.
Upvotes:12
Downvotes:6
Benutzer Avatar
Emil5
ich glaube das sich Trump bei aller Kritik dennoch positiv auf Österreich auswirken wird. Erstens will er die Leitzinsen in den USA stark senken - die EU wird nachziehn (müssen) - bedeutet eine Entlastung der Kreditnehmer hierzulande, mehr Bautätigkeit wird der Wirtschaft guttun, die Jungen können wieder Eigentum schaffen und wenn man nicht 700,800 Euro mehr für die Kreditrate ausgeben muss, bleibt auch wieder Kohle für den Konsum.
Upvotes:19
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
romeboy20
Er war einfach die logische Wahl. Weiß nicht, ob ihr euch die Debatten angesehen habt und diverse Interviews mit Kamala Harris - aber auf Fragen wie "Was möchte Sie ändern, wenn Sie gewählt werden?" - war Kamalas Antwort nur, dass sie 1) Nicht Trump und nicht Biden ist - und 2) dass sie einen Plan hat und Amerika liebt. Ich mein.... sind absolut keine konkreten Antworten, die mich hätten überzeugen können sie zu wählen. Sie hat sich oft genug absolut nicht schlagfertig gegeben und das hat zur Niederlage beigetragen.
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:2

"Fatal signal to the whole world"
But there are also dissenting voices who are not quite so optimistic. In particular, the fact that this is the first time a person convicted of a criminal offense has been elected future US President represents a historic low, and not just for Britte67Leopold78 is not alone in finding it worrying that he was able to score points with so many voters despite his numerous lies. For some, it is also clear that this heralds a golden era for the rich and large corporations.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Britte67
Trump will Amerika reicher machen? Ja, die Reichen und ihn selbst! Ein verurteilte Ex Präsident wird wieder Präsident - die amerikanische Verfassung gehört entlich in die Neuzeit umgeschrieben
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:19
Benutzer Avatar
Leopold78
Fatal ist vor allem, dass das ein Signal in alle Welt ist, dass Lügen und Hetzen den Sieg bringt, dass es so einfach ist.
Es hat ja auch bei uns schon was gebracht...
Upvotes:7
Downvotes:29
Benutzer Avatar
Jonk
Der Gewinner dieser Wahl ist nicht die normale amerikanische bevölkerung, der kleine mann oder ähnliches, es sind drei der reichsten männer der welt.
Musk, Thiel, Putin
Upvotes:5
Downvotes:16
Benutzer Avatar
Hbert
Oh, die goldene Ära hat er jetzt eingeleutet. Na dann. Stellt ihm bitte eine Statue auf dass er gehuldigt werden kann. Die Konzerne dahinter haben jetzt freie Fahrt. Aber solange der gemeine Bürger vor den Immigranten Angst hat, muss er über das nicht nachdenken.
Upvotes:9
Downvotes:25
Benutzer Avatar
Wiener999
Naja, 4 Jahre, dann laufen sie eh wieder mit frustrierten Gesichtern zu den Demokraten, weil die bemerkt haben, dass seine Politikniur den Reichen und Großbetrieben genutzt haben.
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:27

"A victory for the alternative media"
In any case, joseffawaschel 's comment draws parallels between the voting behavior of the population in the USA and Austria; apparently the image of the typical "workers' parties" has changed. Krone reader 1797049 wants to remind people who see something positive for Europe's economy in his victory that Trump's focus is clearly on the USA and its advantages.

Bemsl is also convinced that Trump's opponent Kamala Harris would have "easily won" as a white man. This is not an isolated opinion. Others also write that people in the USA are apparently simply not ready for a woman in the presidency. In a short article, odessa1983 summarizes what this election result could mean for the media landscape as follows: "This victory is also a victory for the alternative media."

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
joseffawaschel
die Arbeiter in den USA haben früher einmal die sogenannten Demokraten gewählt, mittlerweile wählen Sie aber die Republikaner,
bei uns ist das ähnlich, die FPÖ hat die SPÖ als Arbeiterpartei abgelöst
Upvotes:27
Downvotes:3
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser1797049
Make America great again bedeutet übrigens: Macht Amerika wieder großartig.
Von Europa steht da nichts. Wer also denkt, ein Sieg Trumps verbessert die Wirtschaft in Europa, sollte sich die Frage stellen, wie die europäische Wirtschaft von Exportzöllen in die USA profitiert.
Upvotes:7
Downvotes:16
Benutzer Avatar
Bemsl
Wäre Harris ein Mann und weiß hätte sie oder besser gesagt er das locker gewonnen. So ist das Leben.
Upvotes:5
Downvotes:27
Benutzer Avatar
odessa1983
Dieser Sieg ist auch ein Sieg der alternativen Medien. Trump ist bis auf Fox News verhasst und hat trotzdem gewonnen. This is the end of Journalism as we know it!
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:1

"Didn't expect Trump"
Our reader tierfreund124 is conciliatory in view of the facts he did not expect Trump. Nevertheless, he sends greetings and congratulations to the USA. Most of us can probably identify with this statement.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
tierfreund124
hab echt nicht mit trump gerechnet, ich freue mich, aber ich hätte auch mit kamala leben können. gruß und glückwunsch in die usa.
Upvotes:7
Downvotes:3


What do you personally think about the outcome of the election in the USA? Which comments can you identify with and which do you completely disagree with? What expectations do you have of the future US president? Share your thoughts with our community in the comments section, we look forward to your contributions!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Community
Community
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf