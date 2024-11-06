krone.at forum echo
Trump wins the election: What our readers say!
The elections in the USA are over and Donald Trump has emerged as the winner despite all the scandals surrounding him. His declared ambitious goals are now to make the country "better, stronger, safer and richer" again. Find out what our community thinks about his election victory and its significance for global politics and Austria below!
"May his plans succeed"
Many of our readers, as well as numerous people from the world of politics, congratulate the future president on his victory and wish him all the best with regard to his plans. His triumph over the Democrats is viewed quite positively. Emil5, for example, is convinced that "despite all the criticism, Trump will still have a positive impact on Austria", particularly on the economy. For romeboy20, the Republican was "the logical choice" - something he also agrees with.
Mögen ihre Vorhaben gelingen und Früchte tragen.
"Fatal signal to the whole world"
But there are also dissenting voices who are not quite so optimistic. In particular, the fact that this is the first time a person convicted of a criminal offense has been elected future US President represents a historic low, and not just for Britte67. Leopold78 is not alone in finding it worrying that he was able to score points with so many voters despite his numerous lies. For some, it is also clear that this heralds a golden era for the rich and large corporations.
Es hat ja auch bei uns schon was gebracht...
Musk, Thiel, Putin
"A victory for the alternative media"
In any case, joseffawaschel 's comment draws parallels between the voting behavior of the population in the USA and Austria; apparently the image of the typical "workers' parties" has changed. Krone reader 1797049 wants to remind people who see something positive for Europe's economy in his victory that Trump's focus is clearly on the USA and its advantages.
Bemsl is also convinced that Trump's opponent Kamala Harris would have "easily won" as a white man. This is not an isolated opinion. Others also write that people in the USA are apparently simply not ready for a woman in the presidency. In a short article, odessa1983 summarizes what this election result could mean for the media landscape as follows: "This victory is also a victory for the alternative media."
bei uns ist das ähnlich, die FPÖ hat die SPÖ als Arbeiterpartei abgelöst
Von Europa steht da nichts. Wer also denkt, ein Sieg Trumps verbessert die Wirtschaft in Europa, sollte sich die Frage stellen, wie die europäische Wirtschaft von Exportzöllen in die USA profitiert.
"Didn't expect Trump"
Our reader tierfreund124 is conciliatory in view of the facts : he did not expect Trump. Nevertheless, he sends greetings and congratulations to the USA. Most of us can probably identify with this statement.
What do you personally think about the outcome of the election in the USA? Which comments can you identify with and which do you completely disagree with? What expectations do you have of the future US president? Share your thoughts with our community in the comments section, we look forward to your contributions!
