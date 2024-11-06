After Trump's triumph
Hoffenheim coach happy to not only have a US passport!
In view of Donald Trump's triumph in the presidential election in the USA, Hoffenheim's Bundesliga coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is happy about his two passports!
"I don't want to say much about the outcome. I'm happy about my dual citizenship and that's that," said the 46-year-old at his club's press conference ahead of the Europa League match against Olympique Lyon on Thursday (9pm) in Sinsheim.
"Of course I've been following it!"
Matarazzo was born in Wayne, New Jersey, the son of Italian immigrants and also has an Italian passport. "Of course I followed it. I wasn't sitting in front of the TV, I was watching Champions League and studying math with my son because he was writing a paper," said the coach and mathematician about election night.
"The pictures were awful to look at!"
Matarazzo did not comment on Trump. Back when he was still coach of VfB Stuttgart, he commented on the storming of the Capitol in Washington by supporters of the then-elected US president in 2021 as follows: "The pictures were terrible to look at. The feeling is alarming, also a bit embarrassing and very, very sad."
At the time, he had been in contact with a political scientist friend from his home country and had hoped "that the country would finally come to rest".
