This is why Donald Trump won so clearly

Even fewer women's votes for Harris than for Biden in 2020

During the election campaign, Vice President Harris tried to use the issue of abortion rights and physical self-determination to drive up her share of female voters. In doing so, she wanted to compensate for her huge disadvantage against Trump among white men from the lower education classes in the swing states. Although Harris was able to attract more educated white women from the Gen Z generation to her side with her strategy, it made no difference to the overall picture. She received the votes of 54 percent of female voters overall, according to exit polls. Biden had received 57 percent four years ago.