Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Problems with signature

Votes invalid: Gen Z failed to vote

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 12:05

Because many Generation Z voters have problems with handwriting, many votes cast by younger voters cannot be counted. Their signature is apparently not unique enough.

0 Kommentare

While the votes for the presidential election are still being counted, the New York Times has broken some shocking news: Thousands of votes from Generation Z postal voters in the state of Nevada had to be rejected. More than 13,000 votes were invalid.

Secretary of State: Young people have "no more signatures"
"It's mainly because young people don't have signatures these days," explained Nevada's Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar outside a polling station in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

An election worker sorts absentee ballots (Bild: APA/Associated Press)
An election worker sorts absentee ballots
(Bild: APA/Associated Press)

Digital signature differs from analog signature
The problem: The signature officially stored by the state would often be submitted digitally on a tablet - like when registering for a driver's license. If a handwritten signature is later used, it often cannot be compared with the digital signature. The signature is simply not recognized. 

Nevada is considered a particularly crucial "swing state " for the US election - Aguilar explained that the authorities would ensure that the signature verification procedures now required "are applied uniformly throughout the state". Clark County and Washoe County in particular have many cases, he said. "When you look at the number of cases and realize how many there are, it makes you nervous because these races are so close, the margins are so small," Aguilar said.

(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: Associated Press)

No more handwriting in schools in many states
The problem is that "handwriting is no longer taught in schools", explains the founder of the NGO Vote America, Sebra Cleaver. Since 2010, many states have removed handwriting from the school curriculum. Many people who are now in their late teens or early 20s would have had little or no handwriting lessons and thus never learned their own unique handwriting.

About two-thirds of states have a "correction process" to notify voters that their ballots were not counted and give them a chance to correct the error. This is still possible until November 12, one week after Election Day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf